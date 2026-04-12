Kate Walsh's new sitcom canceled at CBS

CBS has cancelled Kate Walsh’s new sitcom ‘The Tillbrooks’ from its upcoming 2026–27 autumn schedule, opting instead to commission the vampire comedy Eternally Yours.

The multi-camera pilot starred Kate Walsh and Rhys Darby but failed to secure a series order following internal network screenings.

‘The Tillbrooks’ would have seen Walsh—best known for her Emmy-winning role in Grey’s Anatomy—reunite with creator Tara Hernandez and Warner Bros. Television. The traditional sitcom centred on an aristocratic couple navigating high-society life.

However, sources indicate ‘Eternally Yours’ performed more strongly with executives. Developed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman—the team behind Ghosts—the show’s supernatural premise was viewed as a better fit for the network’s evolving comedy strategy.

The new series stars Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards as a vampire couple whose 500-year marriage has grown stale. Their relationship is tested when their daughter introduces a human boyfriend, played by Jaren Lewison.

CBS executives were also said to favour the production efficiencies of the single-camera format, with filming set to take place in Montreal alongside ‘Ghosts’, allowing shared resources and reduced costs.

The decision comes amid a broader contraction in CBS’s comedy slate. The network will air just three comedies in the 2026–27 season: ‘Ghosts’, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, and ‘Eternally Yours’. Long-running sitcom The Neighborhood will conclude after eight seasons, while freshman comedy ‘DMV’ has also been dropped.

Industry observers suggest cost-cutting measures following Skydance Media’s acquisition of Paramount Global have influenced the network’s tighter commissioning strategy.

Despite the setback, Walsh is set to return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for its 22nd season in 2026, reprising her role as Dr Addison Montgomery.