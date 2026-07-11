Kate, William break silence after Charles-Meghan reunion

The British Royal Family is embarking on a silent yet monumental journey toward mending divisions King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children for an exclusive private gathering at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The reunion signifies a landmark event for the monarchy as this marks the first time the King has met his two youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in over four years.

A Private Family Milestone at Highgrove House Buckingham Palace has confirmed according to its reliable reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the United Kingdom with their children to arrange for this intimate, highly anticipated family reunion.

The meeting took place at King Charles’ private country home, Highgrove House, and was designated by the officials involved as “a private family occasion.”

No public statements will be released, and no official photographs will be made available as they do not want to infringe on their privacy. The Sussex family’s current trip is their first visit together to Britain since they participated in the Platinum Jubilee events for the late Queen Elizabeth II in June of 2022.

Although Prince Harry has visited the United Kingdom a number of times alone to further promote his charities, obtaining consent and finding a suitable environment for his wife and children to join him has been widely discussed among royal followers.

Prince Harry’s UK Engagements and the Invictus Games It happens that Prince Harry is in Britain this week for the Invictus Games, a charity he established for injured and disabled soldiers.

The Prince had been in Birmingham, United Kingdom this past week where he was attending some events that celebrated the Invictus Games and was even seen in some informal sessions participating in adaptive sports, such as pickleball and wheelchair rugby.

Although many had speculated that Prince Harry’s wife and children might be attending these events, Megan was not seen during any of these occasions and was believed to have been attending to the private aspects of their visit to Britain. Prince William and Kate Middleton Status King Charles and his family attended to the matters concerning Harry, while his other son Prince William attended a charity polo event in Windsor.

According to royal experts, there are no plans for the Prince and Princess of Wales to meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during this trip to the UK as the brothers’ relations continue to be very distant.

After meeting with their father, the family is expected to take a personal trip to Northamptonshire to visit the Althorp Estate, the resting place of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, before flying back to their home in California.