Kate Winslet heaps praise on King Charles in new documentary trailer

Kate Winslet is heaping praise on King Charles’ commitment to environmental causes!

In a newly released trailer for the upcoming documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, the Titanic actress spoke highly of the British monarch.

“His Majesty united so many different people because the only path forward is together,” Winslet – who is narrating the documentary – gushed in the new trailer released on Thursday.

The preview features sweeping shots of wildlife alongside footage of King Charles meeting communities around the world.

While, KingCharles siad, “We are nature ourselves. We are a part of it, not apart from it.”

The documentary will chart the story of how the King, as Prince of Wales, pursued early environmentalism as well as work of his charity, The King’s Foundation.

“We are so excited for the world to get their first glimpse of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision,’” the chief executive of The King’s Foundation, Kristina Murrin CBE, shared in a statement.

She further added “Viewers will have a front row seat to His Majesty’s commitment to protecting our environment and the challenges and triumphs of this personal journey. His Majesty’s Harmony philosophy is our guiding principle at The King’s Foundation, and it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to share this thinking with a wider audience.”

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be released on 6 February on Prime Video.