Kate Winslet hospitalized following on-set accident

Hollywood star Kate Winslet has been hospitalized after she suffered an injury on the sets of her upcoming ‘Lee’ in Croatia, informed her rep.

The ‘Titanic’ star was shooting for her upcoming film about the story of Lee Miller in Croatia when she suffered an injury after slipping on the set on Sunday. Kate Winslet was rushed to the hospital, while the filming schedule was halted for a time being.

As per the statement given by her representative to a foreign publication, “Kate [Winslet] slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

The Oscar-winner is now doing fine and has returned to production to resume the shoot. She was spotted in her costume for the character earlier today.

About the title, ‘Lee’ is the story of Lee Miller, a supermodel-turned-photographer, who was a correspondent for a foreign magazine during World War II. She “chronicled the war on the allied front lines and exposed all the atrocities Hitler’s Nazi Germany committed against the Jewish community.”

Kate Winslet plays the titular lead of Lee in Ellen Kuras directorial, which also features Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Conner.

In one of the conversations last year, Winslet clarified that it is ‘absolutely not a biopic’. She said, “To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through.”

She added, “It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”

