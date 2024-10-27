Kate Winslet offers fresh update on iconic ‘Titanic’ door scene

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet has addressed the much-debated “Titanic” door scene featuring her with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent appearance on an Australian talk show to promote her movie “Lee”, the 49-year-old actress revealed that the “door” featured in the iconic ‘Titanic’ scene was not really a door.

When asked if the ‘door’ could also have room for Leonardo DiCaprio’s character after the ship sank, the Hollywood actress said that she knew should would be asked the question.

“I thought, ‘He’s busting out the Titanic question and next he’s gonna ask me about the door.’ I absolutely knew it. But, you know, what I will say that’s really interesting is people keep referring to it as a door. It actually wasn’t even a door,” Kate Winslet said.

The Hollywood actress revealed that the floating wood was actually a piece of bannister that had broken off.

“Who knows if [Leonardo DiCaprio] could’ve [fit] on there or not. Honestly, I don’t have any insights here that anyone else hasn’t already tried to figure out,” she said.

The iconic scene has long been the topic of discussion among ‘Titanic’ fans since the blockbuster film was released in 1997.

The movie’s director James Cameron had in the past come up with a scientific study to determine if the two beloved characters could fit onto the floating debris.

“Jack might’ve lived, but there’s a lot of variables. I think his thought process was, ‘I’m not gonna do one thing that jeopardises her,'” he said.

Kate Winslet’s recent outing was in ‘Lee’, based on the real-life World War Two photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller.

Miller was an American model in New York who traded posing in front of the camera for taking photos of the war for Vogue magazine.

She covered the Blitz, the 1940s German bombing campaign against the United Kingdom, nurses at an army base in Oxford, and even one of the first depictions of the military using napalm.