Kate Winslet reveals details about directing Goodbye June

Two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner Kate Winslet has revealed details regarding her directing debut, the Netflix drama Goodbye June.

Kate Winslet has disclosed in an interview with Empire magazine that the film is all about siblings and their connection with their sick mom, June.

“It was very important not to set her (June) up as the perfect, cosy parent,” The Titanic star adds.

Winslet further added that when you are facing loss, various stages vaguely do not feel good, and a humorous situation could possibly take place.

“So, it was important to be as real about that side of what’s happening to June as possible,” the Academy-winning star continued.

However, in the interview, Kater disclosed that she feared directing the movies, but her reins on nerves recalled her to firmly stick to a decision.

“I had thought to myself, ‘How do I answer that question?’” she said. “I think I’ve often said, ‘I’ve been raising a family. I’ve got other things going on.’

“But actually, I realised that the reason I hadn’t directed before now was because I was probably scared,” Kate added.

It is pertinent to note that Goodbye June is expected to touch selected cinemas on December 12 and later, after a week, is likely to hit Netflix on December 24.

Earlier this month, the global icon, Kate Winslet, has admirers who are all screaming the exact same message as the Oscar-winning actress approaches her milestone birthday.

The adored best-known star for starring as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic celebrated her 50th arrival day on October 5, shocking and disbelieving fans.

In fact, there is no official confirmation on whether she celebrated the day privately with family and friends, but her followers surely made it memorable online.