Kate Winslet reveals strange request by Eminem on SNL for first time

Kate Winslet has revealed a bizarre behind-the-scenes moment she experienced with Eminem during her 2004 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

On Friday, the Titanic star appeared on Graham Norton show where she recounted a story she has never shared publicly, leaving fans in stitches.

Kate Winslet – who hosted SNL while promoting Finding Neverland – shared an unexpected interaction with Eminem as he was the musical guest that week.

“This is a story I’ve never, never told,” she teased before revealing the details with.

She went on to share, “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom.”

The audience erupted with laughter as Winslet clarified how stunned she was.

Slipping into an American accent to mimic the rapper, she recalled him saying, “Would you shave my butt?”

“And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t do personal grooming. I’m not going to go with a BIC and get your crack love,” the Oscar-winner said.

She further added, “Never told that story before ever in my life in public.”

During her appearance, Kate Winslet described her SNL experience as “absolutely terrifying” due to how chaotic and last-minute the entire production felt.

“I get to Wednesday night, still, they’re like, ‘Well, we’re just trying to figure it out.’ I’m like, ‘Just please tell me, it’s a couple of days away, just what you’re going to have me do,'” she shared with a laugh.