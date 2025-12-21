Kate Winslet opens up on the paparazzi nightmare after Titanic

Following the portrayal in the thriller Titanic by James Cameron, Kate Winslet made an unexpected comment regarding her fame.

Together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet has reached prominence for portraying Rose and Jack in the iconic 1997 film.

However, the 50-year-old beauty mogul acknowledged that she was constantly being followed by paparazzi, so the fame turned out to be really frightening.

People used to look through her trash cans to find out “what diet I was on or wasn’t on,” and even her phone was tapped.

Kate Winslet revealed the horrific facts in an interview, “It was horrific. There were people tapping my phone. They were just everywhere. And I was just on my own. I was terrified to go to sleep.”

The Holiday actress discussed during a conversation on BBC Radio 4’s Island Discs that she frequently saw herself on magazine and newspaper covers following Titanic, accompanied by what she described as “awful and abusive names.”

Kate further claimed that she used “a good meal, a shared conversation, a nice cup of coffee, a bit of Radiohead, and a good poo” to deal with all the horrifying and bad media attention.

Notably, Kate Winslet recently directed her first movie, Goodbye June, which was written by his son Joe Anders, in terms of her career.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner makes her directorial debut with the Christmas drama Goodbye June, in which she also stars as Julia.

In an interview at a New York screening, the Titanic icon admitted the best “director’s note” she wrote was simply: “Don’t f* it up”. Whilst laughing, she added: “I think that’s always my note to myself anyway”. But taking on double duties wasn’t as glamorous as it sounds.