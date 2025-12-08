Kate Winslet voices concerns over rising cosmetic surgery and weight-loss drug usage

Kate Winslet is speaking out on the growing trend of weight-loss drug use, cosmetic surgeries and the beauty standards faced by women in Hollywood.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, published over the weekend, the Titanic star called the widespread reliance on weight loss medications “devastating” and “terrifying.”

“If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it’s frightening,” she expressed.

Kate Winslet further added that while many actresses today embrace their natural bodies and dress confidently in every shape, others are leaning heavily on weight-loss drugs.

“And do they know what they are putting in [their bodies]? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f—— chaos out there,” she added.

Not only weight loss drug, Kate also expressed her concerns over how many women opt for injectables like Botox and fillers instead of embracing the natural aging process.

Winslet – who rose to fame at the age of 19 after starring in 1997’s Titanic – admitted that she faced relentless scrutiny over her body in Hollywood.

“The media was vile, singling me out for relentless bullying. I wasn’t ready to be a famous actress. I was so young, but I felt so invaded,” she said of her early career days.