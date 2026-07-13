Katelynn Ordone announcement surprises fans

A year after the tragic passing of their son, influencer Katelynn Ordone and her husband, Jaelan Ordone, have separated. On Sunday, the 28-year-old digital creator confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that she and Jaelan are no longer in a relationship.

The announcement came just a day after Katelynn Ordone shared rare photos of herself with an unidentified man on Instagram on Saturday, July 11. Reflecting on her grieving process, she captioned the post:

“As many of you already know … I’ve had a hard time coming back to social media since losing Preston. I’ve struggled to even pick up my phone to capture new memories, knowing he won’t be in any more of them.”

She went on to express her slow journey toward healing, writing:

“It has been 443 days since my baby boy has been in heaven. There have been so many ups and downs, and while I’m still not ready to share everything with the world again just yet, I’ve finally started picking up my phone again and capturing new memories more often. Even though it’s still hard, I’m grateful I’ve reached this point because I know that’s what Preston would want. I truly believe he wants his mama to continue finding joy until we meet again someday.”

Katelynn Ordone further shared that she has a “new memory” she would like to share with her followers, adding, “I hope to keep sharing more as I’m ready. Thank y’all so much for all the love, support, and grace you’ve shown me through all of this.”

For those unfamiliar with her story, Katelynn’s two-year-old son, Preston, lost his life in a car accident in April 2025.