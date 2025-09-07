Why the Duchess of Kent’s funeral will go down in royal history

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, will be laid to rest in a historic Catholic service that marks a significant break from Royal Family tradition.

Official details confirmed that Katharine’s funeral will take place at Westminster Cathedral in London on Tuesday, 16 September, making it the first Royal Family funeral at the cathedral since its construction in 1903.

The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will rest at Kensington Palace before being transferred to Westminster Cathedral on 15 September. That evening, the Rite of Reception and Vespers will be observed ahead of the Requiem Mass.

On the day of the funeral, members of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, will join the Duke of Kent and relatives of Katharine for the service. Following this, her coffin will be taken to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore in Windsor.

Katharine’s wishes for a Catholic funeral have the full support of the Royal Family. As the first senior royal to convert to Catholicism since 1685, the Duchess of Kent chose to embrace her faith openly in 1994. Her funeral will therefore stand as the first Catholic Royal Family service in modern history.

The guest list for the private service includes members of the Royal Family, friends, charity representatives and those linked to Katharine’s regimental affiliations. The event will not be broadcast, and flags will fly at half-mast at all official residences on the day of the funeral.

Katharine, who passed away on 4 September aged 92, was married to Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin. Together, they had three children: George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Windsor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

The Duchess of Kent, who once spoke openly about her personal losses, stepped back from public royal duties in the 1990s and later dedicated much of her time to teaching music.

By choosing Westminster Cathedral for her final farewell, Katharine ensured that her funeral would be both deeply personal and historically significant — a moment that firmly places the Duchess of Kent at the centre of a new chapter in Royal Family history.

