Katherine Heigl nearly pulled the plug on interview footage with Ellen Pompeo

American actress and model Katherine Heigl almost stopped the release of her candid Actors on Actors conversation with Ellen Pompeo.

In the news, Heigl feared she had shared too much about her past controversies.

During a recent episode of the Viall Files podcast, Variety Editor-at-Large Kate Aurthur recalled that Heigl went into ‘full panic mode’ after filming the 2023 sit-down with her former Grey’s Anatomy costar.

In the December 11 episode’s interview, Arthur explained, “Katherine Heigl really went there and then was in a huge panic afterwards that she’d said too much”.

Aurther also admitted that the 47-year-old’s manager even considered blocking the footage from being released. The journalist further shared, “Her manager freaked out. She was maybe not going to release the footage. I was out there. She was there crying”.

Arthur remembered assuring the Ugly Truth alum that “the world has changed”. She recalled telling Heigl, “You were right most of the time. People now understand that”.

She also noted, “I was like, ‘It’s going to be great,’ and then it was great. Her husband was the one who had come with her. It was great. Then her manager was like, ‘You are right,’ when it came out”. Widely known as Dr Izzie Steven has long been labelled ‘difficult’ in Hollywood.

She previously publicly criticised the show’s writing and also withdrew her name from Emmy consideration in 2008. In the chat with Eric Dane’s former costar, she revisited those years with striking honesty.

She also confessed that the backlash left her anxious and questioning whether she was a ‘bad’ person.