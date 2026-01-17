Kathleen Kennedy pursues a role of producer again after 14 years

Kathleen Kennedy stepped down from her role as president of Lucasfilm, the Disney owned Sci-fi franchise, after 14 years.

On January 15, Disney confirmed Kennedy’s exit. They further confirmed that she will transition back to full-time producer. She will be succeeded by Dave Filoni, who will oversee creative as Lucasfilm president, while Lynwen Brennan will serve as co-president.

It is also stated, “When George Lucas asked me to take over Lucasfilm upon his retirement, I couldn’t have imagined what lay ahead,” Kennedy said in a statement. “It has been a true privilege to spend more than a decade working alongside the extraordinary talent at Lucasfilm. Their creativity and dedication have been an inspiration, and I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together. I’m excited to continue developing films and television with both longtime collaborators and fresh voices who represent the future of storytelling”.

Filoni is a Lucasfilm veteran who joined the studio in 2005 and is its chief creative officer. He previously worked under George Lucas on the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, which premiered in 2008, and has since become a major creative force behind “Star Wars” as a producer on shows like “The Mandalorian.” Brennan, meanwhile, previously served as president and general manager of Lucasfilm’s businesses.

In a statement, Filoni hailed Kennedy for overseeing “the greatest expansion in ‘Star Wars’ storytelling onscreen that we have ever seen”.

Kennedy became the president of Lucasfilm, the “Star Wars” production company founded by Lucas in 1971, in 2012. She was tapped for the role when Lucas sold the company to Disney for $4 billion. Kennedy was previously the co-chairman of Lucasfilm.

Before her time at Lucasfilm, Kennedy worked with Steven Spielberg to cofound Amblin Entertainment and produce some of the biggest blockbuster films ever made, including “Jurassic Park” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”.

During Kennedy’s tenure, Lucasfilm successfully relaunched the “Star Wars” franchise for a new era and released five feature films, most of which were hits. From 2015 to 2019, the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy collectively grossed more than $4 billion globally, and its first instalment, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, holds the record as the highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office. Its two sequels, “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” each collected more than $1 billion worldwide.

“Star Wars” also expanded its television presence under Kennedy, venturing into live-action TV for the first time with 2019’s “The Mandalorian.” The hugely popular streaming show helped launch Disney+ and turned “Baby Yoda” into a cultural phenomenon. Also on the television side, “Andor,” a prequel series based on the film “Rogue One,” racked up more than 20 Emmy nominations over two seasons and received glowing reviews. Some critics have hailed it as among the best “Star Wars” films ever produced.

But not all of Kennedy’s bets have paid off. In 2018, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” became the first “Star Wars” film to flop at the box office. Kennedy fired the original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, from the Han Solo prequel and tapped Ron Howard to film extensive reshoots. Reviews for the finished movie were mixed, and Kennedy later said it was a mistake to try to recast Harrison Ford’s iconic role.