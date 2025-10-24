Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘House of Dynamite’ now streaming on Netflix

A “House of Dynamite”, the latest dramatic thriller from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Known for her acclaimed films such as “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty”, Bigelow brings a sharp and visceral narrative to this new project, co-written by Noah Oppenheim, who recently explored the White House in the limited series Zero Day.

Star Rebecca Fergusan shared her excitement about working with Bigelow, stating, “The thing you know about a Kathryn Bigelow film is that everything will be impactful. You are a part of a journey that is impactful”. She described the thrilling experience of being in Bigelow’s filming environment.

Bigelow has been contemplating the film’s subject matter for most of her life. Reflecting on her childhood experiences of duck and cover drills for nuclear threats, she noted, “Between then and now, it feels like the nuclear issue has been normalized. It’s gone quiet. And yet we’re still living in a world filled with dynamite”.

Plot overview

A “House of Dynamite” follows a tense race against time when an unidentified missile is launched at the United States, prompting a critical investigation into who is responsible and how to respond.

Cast Highlights

The film features an ensemble cast, including:

Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation, Luther)

Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation)

Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent, Juror #2)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men)

Tracy Letts (The Post, Homeland)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Twisters)

Jonah Hauer-King (World on Fire, The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit, The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Greta Lee (Past Lives, Russian Doll)

Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer, Zero Dark Thirty)

Malachi Beasley, making his feature debut

Brian Tee (Reacher, Expats)

Brittany O’Grady (It’s What’s Inside, The Consultant)

Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Taking of Pelham 123, Edge of Darkness)

Willa Fitzgerald (Pulse, Strange Darling)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s Hamilton, Girls5eva)

Kyle Allen (West Side Story, The Life List)

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable, Apple Cider Vinegar)

Creative team

The film’s creative team includes:

Fans of thrilling cinema can look forward to experiencing A House of Dynamite as it delves into pressing contemporary issues with Bigelow’s signature impact.