Kathy Griffin hospitalization: New update unveiled

Comedian Kathy Griffin opened up about a recent health scare. The 65-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to say that she was hospitalized overnight after experiencing complications from a colonoscopy.

Kathy Griffin said, “Well, the sound got screwed up, but I made this video for you guys because I’m TMI anyway.” adding “I spent the night in the hospital because I had complications from my colonoscopy.”

Griffin reassured fans that she is now back home.

“I know, I know very sexy, but I am home now with the doggies where I belong,” she quipped.

Her comments section quickly filled with messages of support, with fans writing, “Get better soon,” and “I’m glad you’re home now.”

Griffin did not specify what went wrong during the procedure, which is commonly used to detect colorectal cancers, blockages, or ulcers.

She has, however, been candid about her health journey in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin)

In August 2021, she announced she had Stage 1 lung cancer and underwent surgery to remove half of her left lung.

By December of that year, she shared that she was officially cancer-free.

In April 2025, Griffin revealed she had undergone a hysterectomy due to a pre-cancerous condition.