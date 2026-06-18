Katie Couric shares first photo of new granddaughter Virginia Louise

Katie Couric is now officially a Gogo of two! The broadcast journalist took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, to share a sweet photo of her new baby granddaughter, Virginia Louise Dobrosky. In the photo, she referred to herself as a “very happy Gogo.”

Meet Virginia Louise: Born May 30, 8 lbs 5 oz

In the snapshot, Couric wore a New York Knicks jersey and held her sleeping granddaughter, who was wearing a floral onesie. “Introducing Virginia Louise!” she captioned the picture. Baby Virginia, who was born on May 30, 2026, arrived at 8 pounds, 5 ounces, one week early. Couric said that mom Ellie Monahan, 35, is “doing great,” and dad Mark Dobrosky is a “wonderful partner and father.” Big brother Jay, 2, is still “coping” and “a bit confused,” Couric admitted but is “fascinated with his little sister.”

The “Gogo” Nickname and Family News

Couric explained her grandmother nickname on her Instagram a while back: she’s “Gogo” since her sister is “Kiki” and “everyone else is Gigi.” “It actually is kind of fitting because I’m on the go-go-go!” she added in an April 30 post that featured a photo of a Lingua Franca sweater embroidered with “Gogo,” explaining, “Babe Paley’s grandchildren used that name too, according to sources.”

Virginia is joining brother John Albert “Jay” Dobrosky, who was born on March 23, 2024, on his due date. Jay is named after Couric’s late husband Jay Monahan, who passed away from colon cancer in 1998.

Couric’s Summer Plans and Grandparenting Philosophy

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Runway for Recovery event on April 30, Couric said she was excited about Ellie’s due date (June 5) “but I’m not sure how exciting it’s gonna be for Jay to welcome a new baby into the house. TBD on that.”

She said she’ll be heading to L.A. “in a few weeks after everyone has a chance to get settled.” Her one and only rule of grandparenthood? “To not tell my daughter what to do… She’s an extraordinary mom. She’s doing an amazing job. And when it comes to parenting, I just keep my trap shut.”

Virginia’s Private Life

In a post on her website, Couric announced her daughter and son-in-law do “not want their baby to be featured on social media” and praised their decision. “I’m actually so proud of them for feeling that way. I’ve long worried about the impact of featuring children on social media platforms before they have a chance to develop a healthy sense of self.” “With so much strife and rancor in the world, it’s nice to celebrate good news! Here’s to Ginny!” Couric wrote.