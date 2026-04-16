Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunion goes viral

At a screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary in New York on Tuesday, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson had a mini Dawson’s Creek reunion. At the event, which celebrated the life of designer Brunello Cucinelli, the two former co-stars walked the red carpet together, standing arm in arm for photos. To put it bluntly, they appeared extremely joyful.

Jackson and Holmes, who had a brief romantic relationship while working on Dawson’s Creek and have remained friends, are collaborating on a film trilogy called Happy Hours, which Holmes is directing, writing, and starring in alongside Jackson. They were seen filming the project in New York last July.

In a conversation earlier this month, Jackson disclosed that “Katie wrote this beautiful story for the two of us that is the three phases of a love story,” noting that their reunion for Happy Hours was “kind of magical.” He added that Holmes is “cutting it together now.”

Although the precise premiere date of “Happy Hours” has not yet been revealed, fans are excitedly anticipating its release. The movie will look at past lovers getting back together as adults while juggling their personal goals, careers, and families. If the first movie is well-received by viewers, Holmes and Jackson intend to shoot the next two parts of the trilogy. Jackson commended Holmes for crafting “a beautiful story” about the intricacies of love.