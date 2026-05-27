Katie Price and Olivia Attwood Laugh Over ‘Missing Husbands’

Katie Price has turned to humor to cope with the ongoing mystery surrounding her husband Lee Andrews, teaming up with friend Olivia Attwood for a lighthearted Instagram video that’s sparked mixed reactions online.

A Joke That Raised Eyebrows

In a clip posted to Attwood’s Instagram story on Monday, May 25, the two reality TV stars poked fun at their relationship situations. “We’re missing something,” Price said to Attwood, who replied, “Yeah, I have looked for him but…”

Price then quipped, “Well mine’s missing, so at the moment it doesn’t look good, does it?” The pair followed it up by laughing into the camera and posing for a photo with shocked expressions, captioned by Attwood: “2 gals. Not a husband in sight.”

The joke landed awkwardly for many fans given the serious nature of Price’s situation.

The 48-year-old former glamour model says she hasn’t heard from Andrews since May 13, when he failed to board a flight from Dubai to London for a scheduled Good Morning Britain interview.

The Lee Andrews Disappearance Saga

Andrews, 38, has been out of contact for over a week, prompting Price to publicly declare him a missing person. She’s claimed she believes he may have been kidnapped in Dubai, while also denying reports from his father that he had been arrested.

The story has taken multiple twists. Reports emerged that Andrews was hiding out in a Dubai villa, and his Instagram account appeared active again, with sources saying he was online and had removed his OnlyFans link from his bio.

Price has said she’s “heartbroken” and “giving up” on the search, and admitted she’s afraid to travel to Dubai herself due to fears of being detained.

Despite the serious claims, Price’s decision to joke about it with Attwood has divided fans. Some called the banter “heartless” given the kidnapping allegations, while others praised it as classic Katie Price resilience in the face of chaos.

What’s Next

The saga may not end with Instagram stories. Reports suggest the search for Andrews could feature on Attwood’s upcoming ITV documentary series, where she’s set to interview Price about her cosmetic surgery experiences and likely address the situation with Lee.

Price also shared emotional posts on Monday, including a graphic of three hearts showing stages of heartbreak and reconciliation, captioned with messages about choosing love “over and over and over.”

For now, the whereabouts of Lee Andrews remain unclear, and the story continues to unfold across social media and the tabloids.