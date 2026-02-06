Katie Price and Peter Andre release shock joint statement about ‘moving forward’

Katie Price and Peter Andre have taken to social media in an unexpected move, days after her shock wedding to Lee Andrews, to issue a joint statement.

The pair were married until 2009 and share children Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, who appear to be at the heart of this announcement.

‘Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect,’ the statement, which was posted to both of their Instagram Stories, began.

‘We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.

‘We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability.’

They added: ‘We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.’

After meeting on reality show I’m A Celebrity and then tying the knot in 2005, separating four years later, the former couple has had – at times – a publicly contentious relationship while both moving on with their lives.

Mysterious Girl singer Peter, 52, married NHS doctor Emily Andre, 36, in 2015, with whom he shares three further children.

Meanwhile Katie, 47, married second husband Alex Reid in 2010, splitting with him in 2012 before marrying Kieran Hayler in 2013.

They were together until 2021, welcoming two children during their time together – while Katie also has her eldest son, Harvey, 23, whom she shares with ex Dwight Yorke.