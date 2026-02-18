Katie Price hints at baby number six while clashing with husband’s ex

Katie Price appears to have signalled she is expecting a child following her recent marriage to Lee Andrews, after comments shared online hinted at a pregnancy while she addressed criticism from his former partner.

The former glamour model married Lee Andrews last month in a rapid ceremony in Dubai after a brief relationship that quickly drew public attention.

In a social media post directed at his ex‑girlfriend, Katie Price pushed back against accusations surrounding their engagement and relationship, asserting that she and Andrews were moving forward together and preparing to expand their family.

Andrews later shared an image of the couple with a caption suggesting they would soon become three, further fuelling speculation.

The development comes against the backdrop of Katie Price’s long‑documented fertility struggles. Now 47 and already a mother of five, she previously allowed cameras to follow her attempts to conceive through IVF as part of a television documentary.

That process revealed the medical and emotional strain involved, including declining hormone levels and unsuccessful treatment. Katie Price later paused further attempts after describing the experience as exhausting.

In recent years, she has spoken openly about wanting another child despite setbacks. These included the breakdown of surrogacy plans and the loss of a pregnancy in late 2024 during a previous relationship, an episode she later described as deeply upsetting.

Health changes linked to perimenopause have also been part of her public discussion while she monitored symptoms and underwent testing.

Katie Price’s new relationship has attracted additional scrutiny, with Andrews facing claims from former partners about his past — allegations he has denied. The couple have continued sharing glimpses of their life online while responding to criticism directly rather than through representatives.

Whether formally confirmed or not, Katie’s latest remarks have placed pregnancy speculation firmly at the centre of attention once again, adding another chapter to a personal story that has unfolded publicly for years.