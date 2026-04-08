Katie Price hit with seventh driving ban over speeding incident

English media personality and model Katie Price has been banned from driving for the seventh time, following a case linked to an 80mph speeding offence on the A64 in North Yorkshire — another entry in what is already a long and troubled record on the road.

The latest incident traces back to a Ford Capri registered in Katie Price’s name, which was caught exceeding the speed limit near Stutton. Police later contacted her, asking her to confirm whether she had been behind the wheel.

North Yorkshire Police sent multiple letters to Katie Price’s address in West Sussex, including a formal reminder warning of legal consequences. The case moved forward without her input, and she was convicted under a Single Justice Procedure — a process that handles cases behind closed doors.

The outcome is familiar territory as Katie Price received a six-month driving ban, along with fines and legal costs exceeding £1,000. The speeding charge itself was dropped, but the failure to identify the driver carried enough weight to secure the conviction.

This latest ban adds to a history that stretches back more than a decade. Katie Price has been repeatedly disqualified since 2010, with offences ranging from speeding and driving while banned to drink-driving and failing to provide driver details after incidents. At one point, a judge described her record as among the worst seen in court.

In 2021, Katie Price was handed a suspended prison sentence after crashing her car while under the influence and already disqualified. That case alone resulted in a two-year ban, alongside community service and rehabilitation requirements. Even after that, the offences didn’t entirely stop.

In practical terms, Price has now spent more than six years off the road due to disqualifications. The pattern is hard to ignore and while this latest case might seem minor on its own, it fits into a much larger picture — one that continues to follow her, both legally and publicly.

Away from driving offences, Katie Price has also been dealing with ongoing financial and legal pressures, including bankruptcy proceedings and court-imposed repayment plans.