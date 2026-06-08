Katie Price booed after asking Pride crowd: 'Do I stay with Lee?'

Katie Price received criticism for whether she should stay married to Lee Andrews as she took the stage at Canterbury Pride.

The mum-of-five returned home from Dubai this week after accepting that her marriage to Lee may be over. She also removed her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex, Dina Taji.

However, despite the ongoing turmoil surrounding Lee’s imprisonment, Katie appeared to put her troubles aside and enjoyed a wild night out over the weekend. In the image shared by Australian drag star Courtney Act, Katie is performing a rendition of Finally by CeCe Peniston while puffing on a vape.

At one point, the star took a puff from her vape before asking the crowd: ‘I don’t even know what the next song is. I’m not a professional singer, but I just join in. What’s the next song? Oh, it’s a ballad. What the f***?’

In another video, posted by an audience member on TikTok, Katie told the crowd she’d visited a prison to ‘Find Lee.’ She said, ‘I want to hear it from you guys, do I leave Lee or stay with him?’ As she asked the crowd, she was met with a sea of screams and cheers, before saying, ‘Do I stay with Lee?’ which sparked a sea of boos.

Lee is currently in Al Awir Central Prison, where he is being held for fraud allegations and requires a six-figure sum to be paid to secure his release.