Katie Price confesses about her marriage

Katie Price claimed to be newly married to entrepreneur Lee Andrews a week after meeting him.

On Sunday, in an interview with The Sun, Katie Price told she met her husband on social media, and already had matching tattoos and had purchased rings for one another before they even met.

Then, she flew out to Dubai, where Lee lives and works, to tie the knot in what she described as a “wedding at first sight” just two days after he proposed to her.

She made a statement to the tabloid, “We let fate, or you could say destiny, decide. I’m just so happy with the person that is just as happy as me. What we have they haven’t even invented the words”.

Katie has since been reposting pictures of herself and Lee on her Instagram story, referring to them as the “happiest Mr and Mrs” and claiming that “nobody will [ever] understand how this fairytale happened”.

She also describes herself as “married” to Lee in her bio on the social media site, and him as her “real-life Richard Gere” in another story post. HuffPost UK has contacted Katie Price’s team for comment.

Katie has been married three times previously, first to pop singer Peter Andre, whom she met while they were in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and with whom she shares two children, Junior and Princess.

She later wed former cage fighter Alex Reid and builder and former stripper Kieran Hayler, the latter of whom is the father of her youngest son and daughter, Jett and Bunny. The Celebrity Big Brother winner has previously been engaged to the reality stars Kris Boyson, Carl Woods and JJ Slater, with whom she was reported to have split just a few weeks ago.