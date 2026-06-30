Katie Price confuses fans with her new family addition

Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews welcomed a new member of the family after a chaotic past few months.

The couple bought a male puppy during a visit to Dubai on June 27, sharing videos from a pet shop as they completed the purchase and met the dog for the first time.

The video also featured Price and Andrews, who can be seen embracing a husky named Chomsky, and calling him their “baby boy”. Documents shown in the videos listed both Katie Price and Lee Andrews as the owners.

The happy moment comes shortly after Price spoke about losing one of her pets. Earlier this month, she revealed that two of her Sphynx cats went missing from her UK home while she was in Dubai. One of the cats, Eileen, later returned, but the other one, Doris, is still missing.

Over the past several years, at least eight of her pets have died in tragic accidents primarily traffic collisions near her home, or passed away unexpectedly in her care.

The new puppy marks a fresh chapter for the couple after weeks of uncertainty surrounding Andrews’ detention in Dubai. He disappeared before the pair were due to appear together on Good Morning Britain, leaving Price unable to contact him for weeks. Andrews later said he had been detained on suspicion of espionage, although reports later linked his case to a private civil matter, which he has denied.

The dog purchase also comes just one day before Price and Andrews are expected to appear together in a new interview titled “Katie Price Presents: Roast of Hubby Lee Andrews, Unanswered Questions.”

While few details have been released, the title suggests Andrews will answer questions about the controversies that have surrounded him in recent months, including allegations of fraud, unpaid debts and claims about his professional background. Andrews has already denied the allegations previously.

Price is also preparing for the release of her new documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which premieres on July 8.