Katie Price cracks case as husband turns up in prison

Katie Price says she’s ready to swap glamour for detective work after tracking down her missing husband Lee Andrews, whose bizarre disappearance sparked kidnapping fears, international headlines, and a wave of backlash.

From Kidnap Fears to Prison Cell

The 48-year-old former glamour model revealed on her podcast The Katie Price Show that Andrews, 43, has finally been located in Dubai’s Al Awir prison, dubbed the “Dubai of Alcatraz.” Price said she managed a two-minute call with him after his father helped set it up from a prison call box.

Andrews allegedly told her he was detained on suspicion of “spying” and now faces a four-figure fine before a possible release.

The update ends a chaotic two-week saga that began on May 13, when Andrews vanished after last contacting Price at 10pm. Price had claimed he was kidnapped, sharing messages where he said he had a “hood on,” his “hands were tied,” and was being taken to a “black site”. She filed a missing persons report and said no one could find him in any prison or police station.

“I thought Lee was dead,” Price admitted emotionally on her podcast. “He said to me did you think I was dead? I’m like yes!”

‘I’d Be an Amazing Detective’

Despite the stress, Price found a silver lining. She claims both Interpol and police told her she’d make a “good detective” after she helped piece together clues to find Andrews.

“It has been a worry and they have been amazing, to the point that they said I would be an amazing detective,” she told listeners, with sister Sophie shaking her head in disbelief.

“You know I wanted to be a paramedic but I might even try to be a detective. They said ‘It’s not the same kind of money Kate.’”

Price joked about getting a “prefect badge” and insisted she gave authorities clues that matched their intelligence.

A Marriage Marred by Controversy

Price and Andrews married in January in a whirlwind ceremony just 10 days after meeting. Since then, the self-described businessman has faced a string of allegations. Ex-partner Alana Percival dubbed him a “Tinder swindler,” claiming four women contacted her saying he tried to scam them. A Dubai clinician also accused the couple of leaving without paying for cosmetic treatment.

Friends and Fans Lose Patience

The kidnap story’s collapse has drawn criticism. Insiders claim Price’s inner circle, including former best friend Kerry Katona, are “horrified” by her “reckless behaviour and obsession with media attention”. Sources told The Loop that many never believed the kidnapping story and called it “total nonsense”.

Meanwhile, Price has lashed out at fake news stories claiming Andrews stole her jewelry and cash, calling them “Absolute FAKE NEWS!”

For now, Price says she’s waiting for the full story once Andrews is released: “When he gets out, we get the real story of everything that’s happened. All of it, because I think everything needs an explanation”.