Katie Price Defends Disabled Son Harvey Against Comedian's Jokes

Katie Price is standing up for her 21-year-old son Harvey, who’s been the target of jokes by comedian Tom Mulgrew.

Mulgrew faced backlash for his comments about Harvey’s disability, prompting Price to defend her son on social media.

Price shared a screenshot of Mulgrew’s joke, calling it “disgusting” and urging her followers to report him. She also referenced a past incident where she faced backlash for sharing a video of Harvey’s seizure, emphasizing that she’s proud of her son and won’t let anyone shame him.

Price wrote on Instagram, “So, I hear last night @dappersinstagram made a JOKE about my son Harvey AGAIN then said pretend I didn’t say anything or I’ll get cancelled again.”

She further said, “He does charity football games for children and sure he has his own kids.”

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of bullying and mockery of people with disabilities.

`Price’s response has garnered support from fans and fellow celebrities, who are rallying behind her and Harvey.