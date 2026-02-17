Katie Price faces legal trouble for misleading narrative

Recent attention has focused on Katie Price, who recently made headlines for a personal decision that may now be the subject of a legal investigation. The first complaint was raised against her after the model advertised a product as a cancer treatment in April 2025.

The Sun claims that in the video Katie was promoting, Olympic boxer and founder Anthony Fowler claimed his two-year-old daughter’s leg tumour had healed after her parents used CBD oil in place of chemotherapy. However, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has stepped forward because the mother of five, who is the brand ambassador for Supreme CBD, has continuously spread the untrue statement.

The misleading story has angered medical professionals and internet users, who call it “dangerous misinformation” and “abhorrent,” and want the media personality to be held accountable. The ASA claims that because Liverpool Trading Standards has the authority to impose penalties or take action against influencers for deceptive business activities, the case has now been turned over to them. The 47-year-old may be subject to severe fines or other sanctions, according to media reports.

Earlier this month, Katie Price and Peter Andre took to social media in an unexpected move, days after her shock wedding to Lee Andrews, to issue a joint statement.

The pair were married until 2009 and share children Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, who appear to be at the heart of this announcement.

‘Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect,’ the statement, which was posted to both of their Instagram Stories, began.

‘We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.