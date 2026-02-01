Katie Price flaunts fourth husband’s new tattoo

Katie Price, who recently tied the knot for the fourth time, has flaunted a new tattoo of her husband despite reports that her family is disappointed. The former model married Lee Andrew after a whirlwind romance of less than a week, having met him during a trip to Dubai.

While some publications suggested that Katie was reconsidering the spontaneous wedding and that the self-described “billionaire” was a “fraud,” the media star appears to be ignoring the accusations. She recently took to social media to show off her husband’s latest ink dedicated to her.

This is not their first permanent tribute; the couple previously debuted matching tattoos of their names and the angel number “11 11” on their backs. Recently, the 47-year-old and her partner shared Instagram photos of Lee’s newest tattoo: Katie’s name on his right hip, just below his abs.

The businessman was labeled a “lying swindler” after his ex-girlfriend, Alana, came forward claiming he had proposed to her in an identical manner. Katie also acknowledged that shortly after announcing her engagement, three of Lee’s former partners contacted her, advising caution and warning her not to rush into the relationship.

Despite these accusations, the couple remains united, continuing to share their lives together in a defiant response to their critics.