Katie Price hits back at JJ split rumours

Media sensation Katie Price has responded to rumours that she and boyfriend JJ Slater are no longer together by posing with his family on Boxing Day.

The 47-year-old former glamour model denied rumours of a split from her partner. While they are not married, the mother of five spent Boxing Day with her beau’s family, posing for a photo shared by one of JJ’s relatives, as The Sun exclusively reported.

In the photo, Katie and JJ are seen grinning broadly while joined by his family for some seasonal fun. JJ, 32, opted for a ribbed white shirt and pink shorts, while the Celebrity Big Brother winner dressed casually in a white top, joggers, and a beige beanie. Katie’s son, Harvey, also joined the couple, appearing to enjoy himself in a reindeer hat.

The couple presented a united front following rumours of a breakup, which surfaced after they hadn’t appeared together on social media for six months. Katie did not hold back when addressing the allegations on the most recent episode of The Katie Price Show podcast last week.

“I literally spoke to JJ two days ago about him coming to the Isle of Wight. I’m like, f*** off. Just because I keep some things in my life private, it’s no one’s business,” she said.

The last photo of the pair on Katie’s Instagram was taken on JJ’s birthday, showing them enjoying the sunshine. Meanwhile, JJ has not posted about Katie since late November of last year, when he captioned a photo of them at a beach with “Smiles all round.” The lack of recent posts had led fans to flood their comment sections asking if the two stars were still dating.