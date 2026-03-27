Katie Price’s marriage rocked by new claims against Lee Andrews

Katie Price is once again in the spotlight, but this time the attention is on her husband, Lee Andrews. Fresh allegations have surfaced against Andrews, adding to a string of controversies that have followed him in recent weeks.

Katie Price, who has stood firmly by Lee Andrews throughout, now finds herself linked to another unfolding dispute.

According to new claims, a second woman has accused Lee Andrews of taking money under the promise of investment returns and failing to pay it back.

The woman alleges she transferred around $1,000 to Andrews after being approached with what was described as a short-term opportunity. The expectation, she says, was a quick return that never materialised.

Documents seen in connection with the claim reportedly link the investment to a company associated with Katie Price’s husband that had already been dissolved in 2024.

The detail has raised further questions around the legitimacy of the arrangement. The woman is now seeking to recover her money, saying repeated attempts to get it back have led nowhere.

This is not the first allegation of its kind. Earlier, another investor claimed to have handed over a significantly larger amount, said to be in the region of £123,000, also tied to promises made by Lee Andrews.

That amount, too, has not been returned, according to the claim. Lee Andrews has not publicly responded to these specific accusations, though he has maintained that his business operations remain stable.

Despite the growing controversy, Katie Price has continued to support Lee Andrews. The couple, who recently married, are reportedly planning further celebrations after their initial ceremony in Dubai. Katie Price has shown no public sign of distancing herself from Lee Andrews, even as scrutiny around him increases.

For now, the situation remains unresolved. The claims against Lee Andrews are mounting, and Katie Price’s decision to stand by him is drawing attention of its own.