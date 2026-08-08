Katie Price makes confession about health fears

In a candid admission about cosmetic surgery, Katie Price has disclosed that she is no longer undergoing procedures on her bottom.

The 48-year-old star has undergone numerous surgeries over the years, including six facelifts, seventeen breast augmentations, a fox-eye procedure, and extensive dental work. She has never hidden her love for cosmetic enhancements, which are estimated to have cost well over £100,000 in total.

However, the mother of five recently revealed that she will no longer undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) or get filler in her bottom because she is afraid of dying. She discussed the dangers of cosmetic surgery on the Andrew Gold Heretics podcast on Thursday.

Considering the sincere advice of others, she admitted regarding implants: “I so want to get my implants [in my bottom]. I’ve booked it in, then haven’t, because so many people said, ‘Kate, don’t do implants in your bottom.'”

Katie Price went on to say, “So, I haven’t. I have actually listened because, for that one, people die.”

Katie explained that she had previously received bottom filler and confirmed she would never get it again due to the significant risk.

“I’ve had filler in it, but the filler does not last on me the same as my lips. I don’t know if it’s my high metabolism, but it never lasts on me,” she remarked, adding, “So, I’ve had the filler in the bum, but I’ve stopped it now because I’ve heard of so many people dying doing it that I’m not even doing that now because I’m like, ‘nah.’”

Furthermore, Katie Price disclosed that over the years she has only spent £40,000 of her own money on cosmetic operations—an unexpectedly low sum.