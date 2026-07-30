Katie Price plans fresh start with move to Cornwall

Katie Price could have finally found the right place to start a new chapter in her life, something she has been waiting for for a long time.

The TV personality disclosed that she has been viewing houses in Cornwall and can already envision herself and her family residing there after spending time in the county for work. The 48-year-old celebrity discussed the prospect during a conversation with her sister, Sophie, on their hit podcast.

Sophie reportedly traveled to Cornwall and shared that she was so enamored with the area that she immediately began browsing homes on Rightmove upon returning home. Laughing, Katie Price admitted that she had done the exact same thing. She added that because she was so thrilled with what she discovered, she even forwarded several house listings to Sophie.

Both sisters discussed how lovely it would be to live there together, with Sophie stating that she would move “in a heartbeat,” while clarifying that her husband was unable to do so due to job obligations. However, Katie Price went on to say that since she can still work from Cornwall, they could all acquire a large house with an annex so she could bring her horses and all of her pets.

This conversation arose shortly after Katie addressed ongoing rumors about her husband, Lee Andrews. For the time being, Katie says she is keeping busy filming a new documentary in Cornwall.