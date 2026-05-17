Katie Price Removes Wedding Ring Amid Marriage Drama with Lee Andrews

Katie Price has taken a dramatic step in her marriage to Lee Andrews, removing her wedding ring after he failed to join her for a TV appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The reality star had to face the cameras alone, denying rumors that Lee had been arrested at the airport, and instead claimed he simply missed his flight from Dubai.

This incident has sparked speculation about the state of their marriage, with Katie sharing a cryptic message on Instagram: “Where’s Wa-Lee?” She’s expressed frustration and disappointment, stating that Lee’s absence has made her look “stupid” and is causing unnecessary drama.

Katie’s sister Sophie has also weighed in, calling Lee a “fking dkhead” and suggesting Katie deserves better.

Katie had previously revealed she would “move mountains” for Lee, but it seems she’s now reevaluating their relationship.

The couple got married in January 2026, just weeks after meeting, and their whirlwind romance has been marred by controversy and speculation.

The Ongoing Saga

This isn’t the first time Lee has faced criticism for his absence. Alana Percival, his ex-girlfriend, has accused him of pulling the same “airport stunt” before, claiming he’s under a travel ban.

Lee denies these allegations, but the drama continues to unfold.