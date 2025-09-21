Katie Price reveals last conversation with Ricky Hatton

Katie Price, glamour model, reality television star, and businesswoman, has claimed that she had an important conversation with world-famous British boxing legend Ricky Hatton just days before his terrible passing.

The world-class boxer was found deceased on Sunday, September 14, at his residence in Greater Manchester.

The former world champion Ricky was paid homage by many of his famous pals following saddening news.

It should be worth noting that the famous boxing star has held multiple titles during his distinguished sports career since he took retirement back in 2012.

Katie Price made news headlines just days after Hatton’s sudden demise when she revealed that she had discussed mental health with him during a recent meeting to promote Superior CBT, just two weeks earlier.

‘Not even two weeks ago, when I was getting my CBD, I did it with Ricky Hatton. It was the first time I’d met Ricky, and then he was gone,’ she added.

‘I just can’t believe it. He seemed fine. Really nice guy he was. I am just in shock. I know I don’t know him as a friend, but just from the couple of hours I spent with him, he seemed such a nice guy, so sad,’ the glamour model further said.

Intriguing to know, the reality show star further claimed that he was a year younger than her.

Moreover, he was claiming that many people suffer from mental health issues. He said he had been suffering for a long time. It’s true that you can appear good on the exterior, but what matters is what’s on the inside.

‘I did not realize he’d suffered a lot in the past like he did. Rest in peace, Ricky,’ The Sun said.