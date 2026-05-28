Katie Price reveals missing husband Lee Andrews has been found

Katie Price has spoken publicly for the first time about locating her missing husband, Lee Andrews, revealing that he contacted her from a detention facility in Dubai.

The television personality and mother-of-five shared the update during her podcast released on Thursday, expressing relief that her husband had been found safe.

“Today was the day, which is why I’m happy, Lee has been found. Alive. Woop,” Katie said during the episode.

Speaking alongside her sister Sophie, Katie explained that Lee is currently being held at Dubai’s Al Awir jail. According to her account, authorities reportedly suspected him of being involved in espionage activities and subjected him to questioning.

“All I know is that they thought he was a spy, so he was interrogated,” she stated.

Katie also thanked the police and the British embassy for their assistance throughout the ordeal, describing the situation as deeply worrying for her and the family.

During the podcast, she revealed details of her brief conversation with Lee, admitting she told him he had become “the most hated man in Britain” due to widespread public speculation surrounding his disappearance.

She recalled saying: “Trust me, you are the most hated man in Britain. Everyone thinks this is a scam.”

Addressing concerns about activity linked to Lee’s phone and social media accounts, Katie insisted he had not personally been using his device while detained.

“He hasn’t been on his phone. He hasn’t had his phone. He’s been interrogated. They’ve gone through his phone, so they’ve been mucking about on his phone. It’s not been Lee. He hasn’t got his phone,” she explained.

Katie also dismissed speculation involving another woman connected to Lee’s social media activity. She claimed the interaction was likely related to an old account connection and not recent communication.

According to Katie, there had been no direct contact or exchanged messages between Lee and the woman in question.

She added that once Lee returns to the UK, the couple may consider taking part in a detailed interview to address public concerns and explain the full situation.