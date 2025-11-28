Katie Price reveals son to begin new weight-loss medication

Global media celebrity Katie Price has disclosed that her son Harvey is about to begin a new weight-loss medicine following a series of trials, as she provided a health update regarding her son.

The 47-year-old TV star revealed that Harvey, 23, her son, who weighs 28 stone, is still attempting to reduce weight with his diet but will shortly switch to the jab to speed up the process.

However, her son Harvey weighed 30 stone in April, and subsequent dietary modifications have helped him lose 1.5 stone.

It is notable to acknowledge that Harvey is blind, autistic, and suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, a learning disability, as well as Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder.

In fact, Katie is concerned that she could potentially lose her son by interfering more after attempting a variety of weight loss procedures throughout the years.

“He’s not started fat jabs. There are talks of fat jabs, of Mounjaro, for him.” Katie remarked, conversing on her podcast on Thursday.

“But when he was there, they actually got a new weight loss drug coming out, and it’s new,” she further continued.

‘They have clinically tested it on people, and they have got a few people they are putting it on first.’ Katie Price additionally stated about his son, adding, “And if it works, then Harvey can go on it in the new year.”

The celebrity also added that they want him to start Mounjaro, because if he goes on Mounjaro first and then goes onto this new one, it will work a lot quicker.

Moreover, the reason he has not started Mounjaro is that they were attempting to get him to lose weight through his diet, to attempt all avenues.

The latest development follows after Katie admitted that she was heartbroken because Harvey’s weight had risen to nearly 30 stone in April, making him unable to move and risking his life.