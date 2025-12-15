Katie Price steps out looking frail in latest public appearance — See photos

Katie Price turned heads again over the weekend, and not just because she showed up. It was the weight loss. Hard to miss, honestly.

At a boutique launch in Hertfordshire, Katie Price looked noticeably slimmer, almost fragile, as she stepped out briefly to support TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou. Katie Price stayed around 20 minutes, long enough for people to notice the dramatic change.

Up close, it was even more striking. Friends hovered nearby, and at one point Katie Price appeared to need a steadying hand on the steps. Nothing dramatic, just one of those moments that makes people pause.

Her outfit didn’t hide much. Brown lace leggings revealed more than they concealed, drawing attention straight to Price’s shrinking frame. She paired them with a leather racing-style jacket and strappy heels. Oversized sunglasses stayed on most of the night. A familiar move. Almost a shield.

The weight loss has been feeding quiet concern for weeks now. Katie Price has spoken openly about health scares and lifestyle changes, and those close to her say the transformation isn’t just cosmetic.

Price has recently acknowledged how much vaping has affected her health, and she’s now pushing herself to quit. Part of that, insiders say, is tied to wanting to regain control of her body after months of visible decline.

Family history plays into it too. Katie Price is acutely aware of serious lung illness in her family, something that has sharpened her focus on health, even if the follow-through has been uneven. Stress hasn’t helped. Price has always worn pressure on the outside, and coping habits have come and gone.

For now, though, it’s the weight loss that people are talking about. Katie Price looks smaller, sharper, and more vulnerable than she has in years. Whether it’s a turning point or another rough patch, time will tell.