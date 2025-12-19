Katie Price speaks out about the identity of assailant in sexual assault allegation

Katie Price broke silence on the matter of sexual assault after revealing the name of British TV two decades ago.

The former glamour model, made the shocking revelation during a live performance at An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona.

According to The Sun, Katie shocked the audience when she exposed the name of her alleged attacker-a secret she had withheld for years.

Later, it was revealed Katie unmasked the man who took part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia, though it did not air for legal reasons.

According to The Sun, her friend Kerry Katona, revealed Katie’s jungle confession to the audience on the same night she exposed his identity at their show.

Now, she has shared that she is ‘overwhelmed’ by the messages she has received, during a candid chat with her sister on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Their producer, Ben read out several heartfelt messages from fans, to which Katie responded: ‘I am so overwhelmed and so happy. I love all of those messages. It is nice, inspiring and encouraging.’

Sophie, on the other hand, also shared her feelings when Ben asked what it was like to witness her sister’s ups and down:

“Where you are constantly fighting, now everything is calm it feels uneasy, where you are not used to but it is nice”.