Before flying out to help release her husband, Lee Andrews, from a prison in Dubai, Katie Price was said to be “rowdy” at a Littlehampton Rugby club awards event as she repeatedly shouted “HMP Dubai.”

Incident at the rugby club: “It was only her shouting”

Price, 48, was a guest at the End of Season Awards of Littlehampton Rugby club held at The Arun View Inn on the 6th of June. She was reportedly seen in a bar during drinking games, consuming drinks, and behaving in a loud and quite drunken manner.

It was heard during a speech by a club president that she started shouting about HMP Dubai (the local prison he was in). “She was rambling, and then started to shout that HMP Dubai would take people in. Eventually, it got so bad that people told her to be quiet.”

A guest said, “It was just her that was being disruptive.” When asked why she was shouting it is said that “she eventually stopped.” She was also heard dancing on her seat, in a revealing plunging white outfit, and it is understood she left “quietly”.

Several days later in Dubai: Katie went to bring Lee home

The rugby bash happened days before Price jetted off to the UAE to bail out Andrews, 43.

The man had been missing for nearly two weeks before being found in a jail in Al Awir where he was held due to a possible case of espionage but officials clarified that it was a “private civil matter,” with sources claiming it was about fraud allegations. Andrews was freed on the 13th of June, after being held there for almost four weeks, and a fine of £140,000 had been paid (though Price claimed she “didn’t pay a penny”). Andrews spoke to Price via FaceTime on Sunday and “looked fit and well” when they spoke.

Lee Andrews: “I have questions for him”

Despite posting “I love @wesleeandrews” on Instagram, Price was quoted as saying, “I’m excited – but there are questions that I have for him, and trust me, if they aren’t satisfactory answers, I will be gone, because I am 48. I am not going to waste my time.”

She said this just after her husband’s release, where he allegedly shared prison cells with Daniel Kinahan and also previously reported that he had been kidnapped while in the country. She visited him several times in jail to pick up his phone and even met with his ex-partner Dina Taji to discuss their relationship.