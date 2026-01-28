Katie Price’s shock Dubai wedding to Lee Andrews raises legal questions

Katie Price’s whirlwind wedding to businessman Lee Andrews in Dubai may have been more about show than legal commitment.

The lavish ceremony, which took place just days after the couple confirmed their engagement, is now believed to carry little legal weight. According to the celebrant who conducted it, the ceremony was purely symbolic—essentially a picturesque display for photos rather than an official marriage.

The celebrant explained that most British couples who marry in Dubai often stage these kinds of ceremonies for the dramatic setting, while handling the legal side in a court or a UK register office either before or after the celebration. Whether Katie Price and Lee Andrews went through those legal steps remains unclear.

The news adds another twist to a romance that has unfolded at a dizzying pace. Katie Price reportedly met Lee just a week before tying the knot. Friends and family were stunned at how quickly things escalated, with Lee proposing amid rose petals spelling out “Will you marry me?” and a large diamond ring.

Images of Lee showing off a Katie tattoo on his hand soon followed, signaling a serious commitment or at least a very dramatic one.

Within two days of her engagement announcement, the pair had already said their vows. Photos from the ceremony show Katie Price in a figure-hugging white dress, while Lee kept it casual in linen. The setting was lavish, the smiles wide, and the scene perfect for Instagram but legally, it may not mean much.

Behind the scenes, however, the reaction hasn’t been universally celebratory. Friends say the speed of the wedding left them dumbstruck. Katie’s family were reportedly blindsided, having barely met or spoken to Lee, and are now anxious about who he really is and what this means for Katie’s future, including the children.

For Katie Price, this would be her fourth marriage if legally recognized. Her previous husbands include Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler. Lee Andrews, meanwhile, has now marked his ninth engagement.

The whirlwind nature of the wedding has also reportedly shocked her ex-boyfriend, JJ Slater, who had been in a two-year relationship with Katie until recently. Sources suggest Katie questioned whether JJ was “husband material,” prompting the break-up just weeks before her Dubai ceremony.

At the moment, whether Katie Price is legally married to Lee Andrews remains uncertain. Unless they completed the necessary paperwork in Dubai or back in the UK.