Katie Price’s Instagram ban: Real reason revealed

Katie Price’s sudden Instagram disappearance sparked a frenzy this week, with fans linking it to the ongoing mystery around husband Lee Andrews’ Dubai jail saga.

But the real reason has now been revealed, and it has nothing to do with kidnapping claims.

What Actually Happened to Katie’s Account

Meta deleted Price’s entire Instagram profile after receiving multiple complaints about her content. According to The Sun, the complaints focused on two things: posts where she appeared to “flash a boob” and her frequent promotion of CBD oil and gummies.

The account was taken down while Meta investigated. Insiders say execs reviewed her posts and stories but found no actual wrongdoing.

A source called the situation “slightly ludicrous” and blamed “miserable keyboard warriors” for reporting content from a glamour model.

“She posts a lot about her CBD oil and gummies but these are perfectly legal, and she obviously has a deal in place,” the source added. “And I don’t think anyone can really complain about a hint of boob when things like OnlyFans are in existence”.

The account is expected to be restored within 24 hours. “It was a lot of fuss about nothing and just quite annoying, really”.

Why Fans Thought It Was About Lee Andrews

The timing fueled speculation. Price’s Instagram vanished just hours after she broke her silence on finding Lee Andrews.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old revealed she’d finally spoken to Andrews from Dubai’s Al Awir jail after he went missing for over two weeks. He allegedly told her Dubai authorities suspected him of spying, though UAE officials later debunked that and said his detention related to a private civil matter.

Andrews is reportedly due for release on Monday after paying a four-figure fine.

Just hours after sharing the update, fans noticed her profile was gone. An error message read: “Profile isn’t available. The link may be broken or the profile may have been removed”. Many assumed the drama had forced her offline.

An insider told The Sun that Price hadn’t deleted it herself: “They’re hoping to get it back online soon – it was suspended by nobody knows why”.

A Week of Highs and Lows

The deletion came on the same day Price celebrated son Harvey’s 24th birthday with a camping trip in Kent. Dressed in a printed bikini, she appeared in high spirits after weeks of worry.

Price’s profile has been at an all-time high, with her follower count climbing amid the Andrews saga. But the increased spotlight also brought more scrutiny and complaints.

For now, the mystery is solved: it was content moderation, not cover-ups. Price’s team expects the account back shortly, and the Lee Andrews story continues to unfold separately.