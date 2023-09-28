Katrina Kaif beats Mark Zuckerberg

Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif overtook Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to become the most popular person on WhatsApp channels.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The newly launched channels feature on the social application WhatsApp is the newest way to gauge the popularity of a person, and going by the same, the Bollywood diva is currently being more popular than WhatsApp’s parent company Meta’s owner Mark Zuckerberg and singer-rapper Bad Bunny.

Reportedly, her channel is currently the fourth most-followed one on the application with at least 14 million followers, and Kaif is the top-followed person, following WhatsApp (23 million), Netflix (16.8 million) and Real Madrid (14.4 million).

Following the Bollywood actor in the fifth, sixth and seventh spots are Bad Bunny, FC Barcelona and Zuckerberg with 12.6 million, 10.8 million and 9.2 million followers respectively. It is pertinent to mention that Kaif joined the feature on September 13, with her first message, “Hii, Welcome to my WhatsApp Channel.. Lets start Channelling ..”

For the unversed, Facebook’s parent company, Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a new feature, called Channels, earlier this year. The one-way broadcast tool is separate from regular chats and allows users to follow their preferred Channels.

The admins looking over the Channels can share content like text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their followers, while this feature also allows users to share different updates — from hobbies and sports teams to receiving news from local officials.

Channels can be viewed in a new tab on the application called ‘Updates’, where users will find the Status as well.

WhatsApp: Here’s how you can create a channel