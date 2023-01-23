Katrina Kaif celebrates Instagram milestone

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif shared an adorable picture to celebrate her crossing 70 million Instagram followers-mark.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The picture showed her using her hands as a camera and taking the click of her fans while smiling.

The ‘Race’ star referred to her Instagram fans as ‘Insta fam’. Her celebrity friends congratulated her on the achievement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif takes to Instagram to share pictures and clips of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

Related – Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of the first dish she made after wedding

The celebrity’s visuals get millions of reactions from her friends.

Previously, the supermodel shared pictures, taken by her husband Vicky Kaushal, of her standing at an exotic location. The caption read, “Pahadon main (In the mountains).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She has worked in popular Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. She made her Bollywood debut with 2003’s ‘Boom‘.

Her hit films are ‘Welcome’, ‘Race‘, ‘Singh Is Kinng‘, ‘Dhoom 3‘, ‘Bang Bang!’, ‘Thugs of Hindostan‘, ‘Zero‘, ‘Sooryavanshi‘, ‘Phone Bhoot‘ and others. She will be seen in ‘Tiger 3‘.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a star-studded event in Rajasthan in December 2021.

Comments