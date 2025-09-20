Katrina Kaif expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood’s favourite celebrity couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are expecting their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for the A-list celebrity couple, Vicky Kaushal, 37, and Katrina Kaif, 42, who are soon going to welcome their first child together, reported Indian media on Saturday. While the couple is yet to make any official announcement regarding pregnancy, insiders suggest that star is due to deliver next month.

“She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, before October 15 and October 30,” a source close to Kaif confirmed to the publication, after a photo of the Bollywood diva, with a visibly grown baby bump, seemingly from her maternity shoot, went viral on social media.

The insider also mentioned, “The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby.”