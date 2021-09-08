Katrina Kaif is a big fan of Ertugrul, calls it her favourite series

After making waves in Pakistan on the recommendation of PM Imran Khan, Turkish show Dirilis: Ertugrul has also captured hearts across the border including Katrina Kaif’s!

Bollywood star Katrina, who has been shooting her upcoming flick Tiger 3 with superstar Salman Khan in Turkey, recently met the Turkish Minister for Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, after which the three engaged in a media talk.

When asked if Salman and Katrina watch any Turkish series, Katrina excitedly replied, “Yes! Erugrul is my favourite series. I watched all 89 episodes. I absolutely love that series!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by islaam for everyone (@ertugrulgazi_quotes)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Salman also chimed in that his mother also watched the mega-hit show and that Katrina is a big fan of Turkish actors.

Ersoy himself took to social media to record their meeting in an Instagram post that read, “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects,” adding that Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (@mehmetersoytr)

Earlier in January 2021, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu along with a 20-member delegation arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit. Popular drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul actors Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey were also among the 20-member delegation that arrived in Islamabad.

Ertugrul was introduced to the Pakistani public by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who requested it to be aired on national TV. The Turkish series shattered YouTube records with millions tuning in to catch up on the show. read more