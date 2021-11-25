Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal next week: reports

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is reportedly doing a court marriage with fellow celebrity Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai next week.

The report mentioned that she will tie the knot at a Mumbai court before heading to Rajasthan for their official ceremony.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most discussed couple of the Bollywood industry and their news often become trending discussion.

The report mentioned the court marriage is expected to take place in December. However, an official statement is yet to be made by the celebrities themselves.

It was mentioned that they are keen to make the nuptial ceremony a low-key profile due to their busy schedules. Their family members, friends and fellow celebrities are expected to attend the festivities.

Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal could be seen in the events.

It is to be noted that she used to be a star-crossed lover with prolific actor Salman and they were publicly in love with each other. However, the two broke up after which she started dating Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple called it quits in 2016 after a whirlwind of rumors surrounding the two but nothing was confirmed by both parties.