Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal arrive in Mumbai; pictures go viral

The pictures of newlywed actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arriving in the Mumbai city of India are making rounds have been revealed.

Vicky Kaushal returned to the city with his wife Katrina Kaif after tying the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.

They wore matching outfits on the occasion. The Race star was seen in a pink shalwar-suit while her husband donned a beige-coloured shirt and pants.

The report stated that they have rented a new apartment in the Juhu area of the city and will be shifting there soon.

However, the unconfirmed reports of them going to the Maldives to spend their honeymoon after a day of their marriage made rounds as well. A picture of the couple boarding a helicopter got captured as well.

The reports mentioned that the actor flew out of Sawai Madhopur city before reportedly taking a flight to the Maldives from Jaipur.

Their family members left for Mumbai on the same day.

It is pertinent to mention that their first interaction happened in 2019. They started to take vacations and attended parties together as well.

It was reported that they celebrated New Year together whereas their siblings namely Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal were also there.

The actor gave a hug to his husband after coming to the screening of her husband’s film Sardar Udham. She went on to commend him for his performance and praised his flick.

In an earlier interview, Vicky Kaushal said that he would tie the knot with a woman that connects with him and make him feel at home.

