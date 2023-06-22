Katrina Kaif starrer superhero film is shelved?

The Bollywood superhero film, ‘Super Soldier’ starring A-list actor Katrina Kaif is ‘very much happening’, confirmed the director.

In a recent interview with an Indian tabloid, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared an update on his earlier-teased project, ‘Super Soldier’, a woman-led actioner starring his favourite, Katrina Kaif. Despite facing multiple delays including the Covid-19 pandemic, he confirmed that the film is still happening and is not shelved.

“The superhero film was supposed to happen at one point of time but then Katrina got busy with Tiger 3. And then the pandemic happened. That film is very much happening but I’m waiting for the right time to make the film,” confirmed the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ director.

He added, “Right now, I’m also engaged with a few other films. When we find the right time and space and both of us are free, it will definitely go on floors.”

Without divulging much, Zafar, who has proved his mettle in this genre, teased that not just one, but he is actually working on two women-led actioners, with some high-octane sequences. “There’s a plan of making an actioner with a female lead. We’re actually working on two scripts, which are female-driven and have some brutal action sequences. Inshallah, I want to do something in that world very soon,” he shared with the publication.

For the unversed, Kaif starred in the debut directorial of Zafar, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ and they went on to collaborate on ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’ as well.

Speaking about his bond with the actor, the filmmaker said, “We’re very good friends but we’re also very professional. We talk to each other all the time and I always bounce ideas off her and she does the same with me. We’ve always been like that.”

“Whenever we’ve collaborated, our work has been appreciated a lot. She has always done memorable work with me. I’m happy that we’ll collaborate very soon again and do something that excites both of us,” Zafar concluded.

