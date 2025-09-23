Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce first pregnancy

Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally confirmed the long-standing speculation that the celebrity couple are expecting their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for Tinsel Town’s favourite couple, Vicky Kaushal, 37, and Katrina Kaif, 42, who are soon going to welcome their first child together, the ‘Tiger 3’ star announced in a joint Instagram post with her husband on Tuesday.

Bollywood Latest News & Top Stories “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” she wrote in the caption of the picture post of the couple holding a Polaroid image, which captured the daddy-to-be cradling the visibly grown baby bump of his wife.

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from millions of their fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

While the celebrities did not share many details regarding their due date, an insider recently disclosed, “She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, before October 15 and October 30.”

Notably, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in December 2021 in a hush-hush affair at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.