Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have received death threats from a person on social media.

According to reports from Indian news outlets, the star couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threats from an unidentified person on social media. As per the details, the case has been registered against the person in the Santa Cruz police station of Mumbai India.

The reports from local news agencies of the country suggest that the ‘Uri’ actor complained of a person threatening and posting threat messages to the couple on the visual-sharing social site Instagram when the two were recently holidaying in the Maldives to mark Kaif’s 39th birthday.

Moreover, quoting Kaushal, Mumbai Police told the media that the accused had been stalking and threatening the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Bollywood actor named Swara Bhasker had also received death threats in a letter. Reportedly, a threatening letter was sent to the Versova residence of the ‘Raanjhana’ actor which she took to the nearest police station in Versova to lodge a complaint.

Previously, superstar Salman Khan and his father, veteran filmmaker Salim Khan had received a similar letter from an unknown person as well. Salim Khan during his morning walk on the promenade found a chit that read, “Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will do the same [with you] like Moose Wala).”

An FIR was registered against the unknown person at Bandra police station in Mumbai.

